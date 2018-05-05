Parveen made Hajj, Umrah trips to meet Chhota Shakeel: Cops

Parveen was arrested as an alleged conspirator for the 1998 Mumbra double murder of cable operator Ibrahim Bangadiwala and his friend Parvez Ansari



Tariq Parveen

A week after arresting underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Tariq Parveen, Thane police officials claim they found out during investigations that he had been making multiple Hajj and Umrah trips to meet Chhota Shakeel.

Parveen was arrested as an alleged conspirator for the 1998 Mumbra double murder of cable operator Ibrahim Bangadiwala and his friend Parvez Ansari. Thane cops have alleged Parveen was in constant touch with Chota Shakeel, a charge his lawyer has denied. According to the investigation officer, Parveen has denied meeting D-gang members and Chotta Shakeel thrice in a year while going for Hajj and Umrah. Sources said after he was extradited from Dubai and post the end of his two-year jail term, he began doing white collar jobs, but didn't stop communicating with gang members.

Mumbra police said they've seized Parveen's passport and are probing all details about his trips to several other places, and checking his call records and interrogating his close aides.

Parveen's lawyer, BB Tiwari said, "His passport was already seized when he was in jail for the MCOCA case. Police are making [up] a story of their own. He is not in contact with any D-gang member. We have already applied for bail and on court will be hearing it on Monday."

