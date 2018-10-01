Parx Hunt 2018 gives India's music scene a new dimension

things-to-do

Along with providing a unique platform for young Indie bands, Parx Hunt hopes to touch more lives with every passing year and enrich the musical journeys of everyone who ever dares to dream

While most of us are still dancing to the beats of Bollywood, there is a whole world of indie rock that’s shaking the roots of the alternative music scene in India. As an effort to fuel this revolution, Parx- a premium lifestyle brand from the house of Raymond, hosts one of the most hypercompetitive music fests that resonates with the youth of the country today. In its second edition, Parx Hunt – India’s Best College Bands TM 2018 has become the most ambitious platform for independent musicians to make their mark.

This year’s hunt began in the month of July, wherein the organisers conducted online and offline auditions and promotional activities across 120 colleges in 80 cities, including IITs, IIMs, BITS and Symbiosis, for an overwhelming response of over 230 entries. Pragati Srivastava, Brand Head, Parx, mentioned, “Parx Hunt as a concept is gaining traction with every passing year and the college youth is now increasingly seen resonating with this musical extravaganza. Now, in Season 2, Parx Hunt- India’s Best College BandsTM has doubled its reach, as we are touching base with around 5 lakh college students along the length and breadth of the country. “

What this hunt looks for in a band is their quality, attitude, originality and how they engage the crowd. The taste for music changes with every new generation, and hence every new band will have an individual character that they bring to the stage. After the first round, 12 shortlisted bands battled it out in the four regional finals held in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune, in the presence of bands like Swarathma, Coshish and Underground Authority, in order to emerge as the Regional round finalist. What made the entire experience worthwhile was that the brand enrolled a few industry stalwarts like Jishnu Dasgupta, Subir Malik, Ananda Sen and Sidd Coutto as mentors this year. They indulged in a studio gig with all the regional finalists in order to fine tune their performance before they take the stage on the Grand Finale - to be held at the Hard Rock Café, Worli on October 4, 2018.

Santhanam Srinivasan Iyer (E.P.R), vocalist, Underground Authority says, “Parx Hunt promotes original and independent music and they are willing to invest in new talent and their support for us has been constant and ever increasing.”

The headlining band for the Grand Finale is none other than Underground Authority, best known as the 'Linkin Park' of East India. So what are you waiting for? Join us on Thursday, October 4, at the iconic Hard Rock Café, Worli. Get your passes here: https://in.bookmyshow.com/special/parx-hunt-finale/ET00085171?utm_source=JSM-FB-Ads

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates