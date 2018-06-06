Passenger arrested at Kolkata airport for carrying psychotropic substance

Amphetamine is a psychotropic substance under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985

Representational picture

Kolkata: A passenger, resident of Uttar Panchpota, North XXIV Parganas, travelling to Doha by Qatar flight no. QR- 541 was arrested on Tuesday at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, for carrying 1865 tablets of amphetamine.

Amphetamine is a psychotropic substance under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985.

A custom office press release read, 1865 pieces of amphetamine, weighing 200 grams, were seized under Section 43 of NDPS Act, 1985.

The passenger was arrested under the provision of the act ibid.

Further investigation is in progress.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever