Passenger's bag containing gold worth Rs 70 lakh stolen from train

Gold worth Rs 70 lakh was on Tuesday stolen from a jeweller travelling on the Durg-Danapur South Bihar Express, railway police said. "The incident happened when the train was travelling through Raigarh district. The jeweller, Rakesh Kumar Jain, was in a sleeper compartment of the train on his way from Raipur to Raigarh.

His bag, containing 5700 grams of gold worth Rs 70 lakh, was stolen today," a railway police official said. According to Jain's complaint to the police, he had gone to the toilet around 12:25pm and found his bag missing when he returned to his berth. "The train was passing through Kharsia area at that time," the official said. A case of theft has been registered and further investigations are underway, he said.