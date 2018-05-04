Passenger climbs cargo terminal building in Kochi; threatens to commit suicide

The incident occurred on Friday morning when the man ran away from the check-in area, climbed the building and stayed there for more than one-and-a-half hours, police said





An air passenger caused a flutter at the international airport in Kochi on Friday after he climbed a tall cargo terminal building and threatened to commit suicide unless his grievances were redressed. The incident occurred this morning when Suresh, who was to take a flight to Thiruvananthapuram, ran away from the check-in area, climbed the building and stayed there for more than one-and-a-half hours, police said.



He also demanded that he be allowed to speak to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ernakulam District Collector to present before them some of his grievances, they said. The man, hailing from Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, was suspected to be a mentally unsound, police said. He climbed down after being assured by police, airport staff and fire officials that his grievances would be addressed.

Suresh was later taken to the police station at Nedumbassery, where he was subjected to a medical check up. Police said Suresh would be allowed to leave with his family members, who have been informed about the incident.

