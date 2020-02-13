Search

Passenger on board Bangkok-Delhi suspected of coronavirus, says SpiceJet

Published: Feb 13, 2020, 14:36 IST | PTI | New Delhi

The passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation after the plane landed at Delhi airport.

This image has been used for representational purposes only.
This image has been used for representational purposes only.

New Delhi: A passenger on board a Bangkok-Delhi flight was quarantined on Thursday after he was suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus, SpiceJet said. The passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation after the plane landed at Delhi airport, it said.

"On February 13, 2020, a passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 operating between Bangkok and Delhi was suspected of Coronavirus infection," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"He was seated on seat no. 31F and was the only passenger in that row. The said passenger was quarantined by Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK