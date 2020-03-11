Passenger wipes bare feet over arm rest in flight; slammed

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Passenger shaming's Instagram

It is vital that one is conscious of other people's comfort while travelling and there are a couple of unsaid rules which one needs to follow.

However, this one person got into a lot of trouble since he didn't quite get it, according to a report in mirror.co.uk

A video which went online showed a man's bare feet resting on the armrest in front and he even hooked his big tow onto the metal piece on the back of the chair.

The passenger beside him was disgusted and said "Update: he's rubbing them EVERYWHERE"

The man rubbed his other foot on the carpet of the plane to itch it and tapped it against the bottom of the chair in front.

