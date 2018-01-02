Passenger's bags go missing from trunk of bus during bathroom break

The year ended on a bad note for 12 passengers on a private bus travelling from Pune to Nanded, after their bags were stolen on December 24



Representation pic

The year ended on a bad note for 12 passengers on a private bus travelling from Pune to Nanded, after their bags were stolen on December 24.

Following a complaint filed with the Pune police on December 25, it was revealed that when the bus had halted at Beed, some unidentified person stole the bags from the luggage trunk with the help of duplicate keys.

Sanjay Naik Patil, senior inspector of Airport police station, said, "Clothes, electronic goods and valuables worth Rs 2.80 lakh are among the stolen items."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go