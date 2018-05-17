Passengers can now monitor refund status of rail tickets in real-time

The website has been developed by the Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and will show the status of refunds for tickets bought at ticket counters as well as online





Rail passengers can now monitor the refund status of their cancelled tickets in real-time by logging on to a website launched by the Railways Ministry recently. The website 'refund.indianrail.gov.in' only requires the Passenger Name Record (PNR) numbers of travellers to reflect their refund status. "This facility is to promote transparency in the system and is extremely helpful for those awaiting refunds," Ved Prakash, Director, Publicity, Railway Board told PTI.



The website has been developed by the Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and will show the status of refunds for tickets bought at ticket counters as well as online. The system will specially help those passengers who are forced to submit claims through Ticket Deposit Receipts (TDRs) at ticket counters as they are unable to know their tickets' refund status at any other point.



As of now, only those passengers who book their tickets through IRCTC website get e-mails and SMSs to acknowledge the processing of their cancelled tickets and refund status. Railway tickets can be cancelled across ticket counters, IRCTC website and through railway enquiry number 139. On cancelling the tickets online, the refund amount admissible is credited to the passenger's bank account within a duration of five days. In case, the tickets are cancelled across the counter, the refund amount is paid within seven days.

