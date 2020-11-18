Passengers must take pride, joy in new double-deckers

There is something to cheer about amid a period of despondency and uncertainty. Mumbai is readying for a new addition on its roads. Or rather, a new addition of an old feature. The city is set to get double-decker buses back. Following emotional appeals, and reports in this paper too, the administration has heard the voice of the citizenry.

The big red faithful, its single-decker sibling doing such stellar work during the pandemic, is going to add a touch of nostalgia to our streets.

A prominent report in this paper stated that the double-deckers, which had been phased out, will make a comeback. Orders have been placed for 100 new double-decker buses. In a pleasing cocktail of the old and new, these buses will retain their features like the mechanical bell chord and the bhopu (air bulb) horn. They will also have new features like passenger address systems and CCTVs, besides other facets.

It is up to the passenger now to demonstrate pride in the new transport infrastructure and treat it with respect. The people's voices have been heard, now desist from scratching inside the bus, damaging seats or indulging in unruly behaviour, especially when it comes to the top deck.

In earlier instances, we have seen a mad dash for the upper deck, a scramble for the front window, and many scratches near the seats as occupants tried to mark their presence with sharp objects. There have been arguments with conductors on the top deck asking commuters to not stand as it is disallowed, while commuters refuse to budge.

Double-deckers, city's recognisable symbol, are poised to have a smooth ride thanks to the vision of the authorities and the pride and joy of passengers.

