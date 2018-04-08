Passengers on Ahmedabad-Puri Express have a close shave as it moves sans engine in Odisha

The engine was detached for reversal at the Titlagarh station in Odisha, due to the non-application of the skid brakes, a railway official said



Representational picture

The people travelling on the Ahmedabad-Puri Express had a narrow escape after its coaches travelled a few kilometres without the engine attached. officials say that the engine was detached for reversal at Titlagarh station in Odisha, when the incident occured. A railway official said that the compartments started to move because the skid brakes were not applied.

"All passengers are safe and no one was hurt when the coaches moved towards Kesinga (under Sambalpur railway division) after the engine was detached to be attached at the other end of the train," an East Coast Railway spokesperson here said.

#WATCH Coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri express rolling down towards Kesinga side near Titlagarh because skid-brakes were not applied #Odisha (07.04.18) pic.twitter.com/bS5LEiNuUR — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

According to railway sources, the coaches started moving around 10 pm and had covered a distance of 10 kms without the engine before they were brought to a halt. The coaches were stopped by alert staff by putting stones and bringing the train to a halt, the railway spokesperson said, adding the section from Titlagarh towards Kesinga has a downward slope.

Coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri express rolled down towards Kesinga side near Titlagarh y'day because skid-brakes were not applied. Coaches stopped by Railway staff by putting stones and bringing them to halt. All passengers safe #Odisha pic.twitter.com/VW9xdEMwuL — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

The railway staff who failed to follow the engine shunting procedure properly have been suspended, the spokesperson said. Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, Jaideep Gupta, has ordered a senior official-level inquiry into the incident. Soon after the incident, an engine was sent from Titlagarh to ferry the coaches, the spokesperson said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text