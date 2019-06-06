Passion for history

things-to-do

Volunteer to document information about museums in your city

It's time to showcase your love for heritage. Museum Mapping Project, an initiative by Sahapedia and GoUNESCO, is an attempt to bring together museums and communities to create a combined experience of exploration and education. The project focuses on building a digital platform which serves as an all-inclusive resource for all the museums in India, where audiences can view necessary information about the same and interact with museum professionals.

Become a part of the initiative by providing information about the museums in your respective city, and help raise awareness about these repositories of history. In addition to this, you can volunteer as a Museum Mapper by submitting your ideas on making visiting a museum a more enriching and engaging experience. The organisations are also offering an appreciation certificate, a mention on the Museums of India website and paid opportunities to potential volunteers.

Sign up www.gounesco.com

