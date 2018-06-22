Passport official transferred for 'insulting' inter-faith couple

Seeking action, Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth, who have been married for 12 years, wrote about their ordeal on Twitter and tagged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday

Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth show their passports issued to them by the Regional Passport Office in Lucknow on Thursday. Pic/PTI

A Passport Seva Kendra official in Lucknow was transferred on Thursday after he allegedly humiliated an inter-faith couple, asking the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulling up the wife for marrying a Muslim, when they went to the office with their passport applications.

Seeking action, Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth, who have been married for 12 years, wrote about their ordeal on Twitter and tagged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday.

A day later, the Regional Passport Office in Lucknow transferred Vikas Mishra, the official accused of humiliating the couple. Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Piyush Verma said a show cause notice has been issued to the officer and he has been transferred with immediate effect. Verma said the passports were issued to the couple on Thursday after he met them in his office.

"We have also sent the report to the Ministry of External Affairs for further action," Verma told the media in Lucknow, assuring necessary action against the official. The RPO expressed regret over the incident and gave an assurance that it would not be repeated.

