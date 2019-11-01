MENU

Past your bed-time

Updated: Nov 01, 2019, 07:50 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Meet with fellow bibliophiles at a late-night event

BB organises online and offline meets for readers
If you're a nocturnal creature with a love for books this event is perfect for you. Without the pressure of having to dress up in a costume, you can attend a meet-up put together by a Bandra-based café and Broke Bibliophiles (BB), a pan-India community of readers that has a chapter in Mumbai. At the post-Halloween event you can exchange books, get acquainted with like-minded individuals, read and listen to interesting and spooky stories.

On November 2, 10 pm to 12 am
At Aroma's Café, Mamta Building, Bandra West.
Call 66940050
Free

