Past your bed-time

If you're a nocturnal creature with a love for books this event is perfect for you. Without the pressure of having to dress up in a costume, you can attend a meet-up put together by a Bandra-based café and Broke Bibliophiles (BB), a pan-India community of readers that has a chapter in Mumbai. At the post-Halloween event you can exchange books, get acquainted with like-minded individuals, read and listen to interesting and spooky stories.

On November 2, 10 pm to 12 am

At Aroma's Café, Mamta Building, Bandra West.

Call 66940050

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates