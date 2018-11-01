Pastry chefs share their best recipes for indulgence

food

Mumbai's best pastry chefs share DIY Halloween candy recipes that are easy to make

Honey marshmallows by Husna Jumani, Head Pastry Chef, The Clearing House



Ingredients:

Unflavoured gelatine (unflavoured )– 2- ½ tbsp bloomed in 1/2 cup water

Caster sugar – 2 cups

Water – 3tbsp

Corn syrup – 1 cup

Honey – 1/4 cup

Salt – 1/8 tsp

Vanilla extract – 2 ½ tsp

Icing sugar for dusting

Method:

Line a 9x 13-inch tray with parchment paper covering the bottom and sides plus 1 inch extra over the tray, grease lightly with oil . (it makes it easier to take it out once its set)

Alternately you can also dust a sheet tray with icing sugar and pipe the marshmallows on it to whatever size or shape you want.

In a saucepan add the sugar, water, corn syrup, honey and salt.

Mix well and let it come to a rolling boil , and continue boiling for 20 secs .

Add the gelatine and vanilla extract and continue boiling on a medium heat for 30 seconds more .

Pour the mixture into a bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment and whisk on a medium speed till the mixture is light and fluffy .

Using a silicone spatula spread the mixture in the pan , and let it rest at room temperature overnight .

To cut the marshmallows dust a chopping board with icing sugar and turn the tray over it , carefully pull out the parchment paper .

Dust the top with more icing sugar.

Using a knife dipped in icing sugar cut into desired shapes (you will have to coat the knife in icing sugar every time you cut to prevent sticking)

Coat all the pieces thoroughly with more sugar and store in an airtight container away from the heat at room temperature, these should last about 2 weeks.



Chef Pooja Dhingra

Almond Rocks by Pooja Dhingra, head pastry chef and owner at Le 15 Patisserie

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate, chopped 160 gm

Almonds, toasted and chopped 160 gm

Method:

Line a flat tray with foil.

Melt chocolate over a double boiler or in a microwave.

Pour out into a bowl, and mix in the almonds. Make sure all the almonds are coated in chocolate.

Spoon the chocolate coated almonds to the tray.

Let the rocks set at room temperature.

You can serve them immediately or store it in the fridge.

Choco walnut ladoos by Subhashree Basu, owner and chef at Hungry Cat Kitchen

Ingredients:

Cocoa Powder 50 gm

Condensed Milk 400 ml

Walnuts 150 gm

Butter 75 gm

Flour 50 gm

Cashews to decorate

Method:

Chop walnuts into small pieces.

Melt the butter in a pan. Lower the heat and add the flour and cocoa powder. Mix well.

Add condensed milk and combine. Cook on gentle heat for 5-7 mins until flour is cooked and leaves the sides of the pan. Keep stirring with a spatula.

Add walnuts. Cool slightly.

Mould into “ghostie” shape and add decorate with broken cashews for eyes.



Chef Prateek Bakhtiani

Candied apples by Prateek Bakhtiani, head pastry chef at Cafe Zoe

Ingredients:

Sugar 350g

Water 75ml

Whipping Cream 250g

Butter 100g

Vanilla Pod 1 (can use essence alternately)

Cinnamon Stick 1

Apples 5 -6

Method:

Pierce your apples with a lollipop stick and place in the fridge until very cold.

In a small pot heat up the whipping cream and scraped vanilla bean (seeds and husk) until small bubbles appear around the rim, set aside.

In a much larger pot pour the water and then sprinkled sugar over the water, turn the heat to medium-high. It is important here to be careful not to stir too vigorously, just push the sugar around until it melts. Once a boil is reached, try not stirring at all, this way you can avoid the caramel crystalising.

Cook the caramel to a golden-abler colour. It is helpful to use a candy thermometer to do this.

Once the desired caramel is attained to throw the cinnamon stick into the pot, take it off the heat and immediately pour the heated cream over the sugar. The caramel will bubble vigorously so add the cream in parts if the pot is not big enough. Allow to boil for 1 minute or until the caramel cream reaches 110-112 degrees. Pour into a bowl, straining out the cinnamon and vanilla husk.

Once slightly cooled, whisk in the butter little by little.

Whilst still warm, take the cold apples and holding by the stick dip them gently into the caramel. Remove in a turning fashion to ensure a full an even coat. Place on some parchment paper to set completely. You can now decorate the caramel apples with nuts, candies, gems, crushed cookies, googly eyes and whatever else you or your children can get your hand on.

Witch hat cookies by Anjali Pathak, head chef and owner at Flavor Diaries

Ingredients:

Oreo cookies

Hershey’s kisses

Sprinkles

Icing

Method:

Using a pipe, place a little bit of the icing on top of an Oreo cookie.

Place a Hershey’s kisses on top of the icing.

Dust some colourful sprinkle on top

Note: The icing will ooze out from the corners once you place the Hershey’s kisses and will help the sprinkle stick on to the cookie.



