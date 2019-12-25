Pat Cummins: Becky wants to buy more toys for dog from IPL windfall

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign buy at the 2020 Indian Premier League auctions earlier this month. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for Rs 15.5 crore, which surpassed the amount that Rising Pune Supergiant paid for England all rounder Ben Stokes in the 2017 IPL auctions. Cummins however is determined to remain grounded despite the windfall. The Australian, who is the number one ranked Test bowler in the world, said that he doesn't really know what to do with the money.

"I don't know (what to do with the money)," he told reporters ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. "My girlfriend... the first thing she said was 'we can buy the dog a couple more toys now'. She has got her priorities sorted. "I will try my best not to change. Lucky, I have got good people around me. The boys in the team are great but also my family and friends. I still play cricket because I love it. I am really fortunate and grateful for everything that has happened."

Cummins had been bought by eventual champions Mumbai Indians last season but was ruled out due to injury. He was part of KKR in the 2014 season in which he played just one match.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever