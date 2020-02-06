Pat Cummins engaged to longtime girlfriend Becky Boston, shares photo on Instagram

Australia's star fast bowler Pat Cummins has had a wonderful 2019 in cricket. Pat Cummins was one of the most vital players in his national side when they defeated England to retain the Ashes as well as their victories over Pakistan and New Zealand.

Standing as one of the most impressive pacers in the Australian cricket team, Pat Cummins also was the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2019. Cummins played 12 Tests with 59 wickets - a staggering 14 wickets ahead of the second leading wicket-taker Nathan Lyon (45).

On the personal and professional front, 2020 has begun on a special note for him. After Pat Cummins was named the ICC Test cricketer of the year last month, he announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Becky Boston about a day ago. Cummins took to social media site Instagram to share a photo of his better half Becky posing with the engagement ring. Here is a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram ð ððâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A post shared by Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) onFeb 4, 2020 at 2:55pm PST

Pat Cummins also bagged a lucrative deal during the Indian Premier League auctions in December last year as he was selected by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore - the highest by an overseas player in IPL history.

