Patanjali's 'Kimbho' app fails to impress users during trial

Baba Ramdev. Pic/AFP

A day after Patanjali announced a refurbished 'Kimbho' chat app, users who downloaded the app reported several issues, including problems in setting up profile pictures and complained about poor user interface (UI).

Downloaded over 5,000 times since it re-appeared on Play Store on Wednesday, first-time users reported problems while using the app. "Is this a joke? Worst UI ever, never seen something bad than this ….. (sic)," wrote one user.

"When I'm registering, it says try later. What's this? Rubbish!" wrote another. After downloading the app, it asks for eight levels of permissions, including users consent to access photos, media and files; camera; contacts; calendar and events; make and manage phone calls; microphone; and send and record and send a view SMS messages.

