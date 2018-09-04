Pataudi family holiday pictures: Kareena Kapoor slays while Taimur Ali Khan plays

bollywood

Snapshots of the Pataudi family vacation in Maldives are breaking the Internet. Kareena Kapoor Khan looks scorching hot in bikini. Check out the pictures

Pic Courtesy/ Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

Do you want to know what an ideal vacation looks like? Head to actor Soha Ali Khan's Instagram and you will know! Soha's latest post has everything you need to make for a happening beach-cation. Soha, along with her husband Kunal Kemmu, brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, is vacationing in Maldives.

Snapshots of the family vacation in Maldives are breaking the Internet. Bebo looks scorching hot. She has been working out for a bikini body. Taimur's making a splash as he is learning to swim. Check out his arm floats. In one post, the two couples can be seen enjoying some pool time and making the most of it with their kids. It definitely makes for one happy family photo! Soha captioned it as, "Make a splash! @discoversoneva #discoversoneva#familygoals"

Pool togetherðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#discoversoneva #family #maldives A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onSep 3, 2018 at 12:30am PDT

Little munchkins of both the couples - Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, are also accompanying their star parents. In the many photos shared by Soha, Kareena looks every bit of the diva that she is. Dressed in a hot pink bikini, the Heroine actor looks ethereal.

In another picture, Kareena and Kunal can be seen helping out Taimur and Inaaya as the tiny tots try a hand at colouring. As Kunal and Inaya smiled and posed for the camera, Bebo being a dotibng mother is engrossed in helping out her little one.

Upping the style quotient, Kareena teamed her bikini with a star-printed kimono as she held hands with her husband Saif Ali Khan in another still. On the other hand, Saif looks casual in plain t-shirt and shorts along with a hat.



Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor (Pic/Soha Ali Khan's Instagram Account)

Another picture shared by Kunal Kemmu has little Tim aka Taimur Ali Khan 'chilling' with his uncle!



Kunal Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan

Kunal Kemmu also shared a killer photo of Saif, while the family were sailing on a yacht. Check it out:



Saif Ali Khan in Maldives

On the work front, Saif is currently shooting for Navdeep Singh's 'Hunter', while Kareena will next seen be in Raj Mehta's 'Good News' and Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht'.

