Oct 30, 2018, 08:25 IST | The Guide Team

In addition, hear the stories behind these sarees from the weavers themselves

Vintage weaves

It is true that some things never go out of fashion. Such is the case with sarees, for the memories associated with it are stronger than its weaves. And at a five-day festival this week, you have an opportunity to lay hands on beautiful paithani sarees that date back to the pre- Independence era. In addition, hear the stories behind these sarees from the weavers themselves.

ON: October 31 to November 1, 11 am to 8 pm
AT: Ravindra Natya Mandir, Sayani Road, Prabhadevi.
CALL: 24365990

