Pati Patni Aur Woh: Dilbara is a song that will make you pine for your beloved

The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh have just dropped the video of the new song from the film, titled Dilbara. The song, featuring the lead cast of the movie, is a heart-wrenching number and will surely make you pine for your beloved. Watch the video of the song below:

The new track is sung and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, and the lyrics have been penned by Navi Ferozpurwala. Sachet-Parampara are known for their promising melodies including Bekhayali, Mere Sohneya and the soundtrack of Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass.

Dilbara is a song that is high on pain and love and is shown in a series of montages that feature Kartik Aaryan with both Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Talking about the song, Sachet-Parampara said, "While we were jamming, we came up with this melody and worked around it. Later on, Bhushanji and the movie team heard it and loved it. It a very young romantic song in a very new space. We have tried something like an uptempo sad song. I'm sure people will enjoy it. The lyrics are in Punjabi written by Navi Friozpur wala."

Pati Patni Aur Woh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Krishan Kumar, produced under the banner of T-Series and BR Studios, the film releases on December 6, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates