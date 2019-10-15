Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's look revealed

On Tuesday morning, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh released the first look of Kartik Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi. This is his character from the aforementioned film, wherein, he dons the look of an ideal husband. Since Kartik enjoys a massive female fan-following, there was enough curiosity to see the young lad don a moustache for the very first time in a film. He plays a matured character of Chintu Tyagi opposite his onscreen wife Bhumi Pednekar.

Dressed in a blue checkered shirt, formal pant, and a brown leather office bag, seated on the bike, Kartik Aaryan is all set to take over this role. He shared the picture with the caption that reads, Chintu Tyagi is an ideal husband.

Bhumi Pednekar had an interesting reply to this post. She wrote: "Chintu ji zyaada aankh mat mariye..aa rahe hai hum aur woh jald hi" [You are winking a lot. Wait untill I come over with her.'

After his look, Bhumi Pednekar's look as Vedika Tripathi was also unveiled. She plays Chintu Tyagi's wife in the film. Bhumi plays an emotionally high-maintenance wife. "Zara high maintenance hain hum... Emotionally!!!," wrote Bhumi on Instagram while sharing her look from the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya Panday's look as 'Woh' is also released. This is her second film after Student of The Year 2. Ananya sizzles in this look as the character, who nobody could ever love. The 20-year-old shared her look on Instagram and wrote: "Yeh Agneepath hai! Isse koi paar nahi kar paya!!!"

Starring Kartik, Bhumi, and Ananya Panday, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic-comedy by Mudassar Aziz, which is a remake of the BR Chopra classic of the same name (1978). This film is slated to hit the big screens on December 6, 2019.

