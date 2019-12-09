Pati Patni aur Woh shows decent growth at the box office; Panipat struggles on Day 3

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Last Friday saw two big releases at the box office - Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pendnekar and Ananya Panday starrer romantic drama Pati Patni aur Woh, and Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer period drama Panipat. While the former continues to impress the audience, the struggled at the box office.

According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Pati Patni aur Woh has minted a total of Rs 35.94 crores in 3 days. The Mudassar Aziz directorial earned Rs 9.10 crore on the first day, while it collected Rs 12.33 crores on Saturday and Rs 14.51 crores on Sunday. The film has received mixed to positive reviews from the critics and audience.

#PatiPatniAurWoh has a solid weekend... Day-wise growth - despite division of screen space [#Panipat] - is a plus and should ensure strong biz on weekdays... #KartikAaryan’s biggest 3-day opener... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 35.94 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 9 December 2019

A remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version sees Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar enacts the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha while Ananya Panday is seen as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta.

On the other hand, the Ashutosh Gowariker directed period drama Panipat showed an upward graph on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total remains extremely low. While the film managed to earn Rs 4.12 crore on the first day, it collected Rs 5.78 crore on Saturday. It increased its collection on Sunday, minting Rs 7.78 crores. Panipat's total collection stands at Rs 17.68 crores.

#Panipat showed an upward graph on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total remains extremely low... Biz-wise, #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, #CP, #Nizam circuits] leads, North and East very poor... Weekdays crucial... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 17.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 9 December 2019

Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus, Panipat, starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt, may have started slowly at the box office but is expected to grow as the word of mouth is positive. The period drama has received positive reviews from critics and audiences and should grow as days pass by.

