Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer: Check out Chintu Tyagi's escapades!

The trailer of the much-awaited romantic-comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh has just been released and it sure looks like a laugh riot. Kartik Aaryan is the 'Pati', Bhumi Pednekar the 'Patni', while Ananya Panday plays the 'Woh'. Check out the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh below:

The trailer shows how Chintu is happy and content with his patni, but then the 'Woh' of his life enters and the fun game begins.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film was previously touted to be a remake of the classic 1978 Hindi film of the same name. Aziz, however, believes that his film is decidedly different from the original. He told mid-day, "Modern-day relationships are based on different value systems. Hence, we turned things around on the concept level itself and re-wrote the plot. Our film shares nothing with the original other than its title and logline."

This is what T-Series tweeted while sharing the trailer. "Lag gayi hai #ChintuTyagi ji ke zindagi mein WOH ki aag, ab kya haal hoga unka? #PatiPatniAurWoh trailer out now"

T-Series head and producer Bhushan Kumar says, "I am glad to be a part of Pati Patni Aur Woh. It's a complete family entertainer. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya have taken the film on another level with their amazing comic timing. The year 2019 has been a blessed year for us and with this film too, we hope to end the year on a high note."

Producer Juno Chopra says, "The film basically revolves around Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya and working with them especially on the nuances of the film has been so enriching. I just hope the audiences love the film. We can't wait for everyone to see our baby."

