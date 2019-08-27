Patiala Babes: Ashnoor Kaur and Roshni Sahota have this thing in common

television

Ashnoor Kaur and Roshni Sahota are bonding over books on the sets of Patiala Babes.

Ashnoor Kaur shared this photo on Instagram account.

Patiala Babes has been trending and has become a conversation point among the viewers for its strong and empowering storyline. The show tracks the beautiful story of a mother and daughter's bond which is an inspiration for all. The current track of the show changed and showed Hanuman Singh (inspector) played by Aniruddh Dave developing feelings for Babita played by Paridhi Sharma. Just when Hanuman was about to confess his feelings to her, he was reminded of his ex-wife Imarti (played by Roshni Sahota). Therefore, he maintains a safe distance from Babita. Gradually, when Mini, played by Ashnoor Kaur, finds out the truth, she and her mother (Babita) helped him come out of the grief of his past.

On the sets of Patiala Babes, Ashnoor and Roshni found out they have many things in common, and one of them is reading. Both Ashnoor and Roshni are avid readers and bonded over this mutual interest. Ashnoor is generally caught reading a book during her break and with Roshni onboard, she helped her with some great books.

Affirming the fact that Roshni loves books and how it became a topic of conversation with Ashnoor, the representatives of Patiala Babes shared a quote by Roshni with us. The quote read: "It is always a pleasure to find a reading partner. To my astonishment, on the sets of Patiala Babes, I found my reading partner, 'Ashnoor Kaur'. She is a bright kid and I am amazed to see her interest in books, especially where other kids of her age are busy on their phones and other gadgets. We bond really well over books and during break, we discuss our best reads so far and suggest each other books of different genres."

