Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel all set to join Congress

The induction of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader will take place in the presence of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel is set to join the Congress party on March 12 and will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Jamnagar constituency in Gujarat.

"I will join the Congress party on March 12 during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet in Ahmedabad and will contest from Jamnagar," Patel told ANI.

Patel who hails from the powerful Patidar community rose to fame on the issue of reservation for the community.

The Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Poonamben Madam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress is aiming to boost its prospects in Gujarat where the BJP had a clean sweep during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The CWC meet, which was once postponed because of the Pulwama terror attack, will be followed by a rally on March 12.

Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel is in the state to oversee the preparations of the event.

