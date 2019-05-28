Patients diagnosed with help of astrology at this hospital in Rajasthan
Jaipur: Doctors in Jaipur's Unique Sangeeta Memorial Hospital situated in Vaishali Nagar area are now diagnosing patients with the help of astrology. They say that using astrology in medical science is not only helping them to detect the disease but is also providing required psychological counseling to the patients.
Dr. Mahesh Kulkarni, Surgeon said, "Here we are trying to incorporate astrology into medical sciences. It surely helps us to detect the disease among the patients. In Indian culture, astrology holds a lot of importance. We have one astrologer here Pandit Akhilesh Sharma. When a patient comes, he has subjected to astrological evaluation of an astrological diagnosis. The medical and astrological diagnoses are then compared. Treatment is done with advanced technology but we take the help of astrology for diagnosis. Patients are satisfied."
"Till now we have attended 70 cases and the astrologer had predicted the diseases exactly same what was detected during the medical diagnosis. Astrology is surely both doctors and patients. When a patient comes, he is subjected to astrological evaluation and astrological diagnosis. The medical and astrological diagnoses are then compared. Treatment is done with advanced technology but we take the help of astrology for diagnosis. Patients are satisfied," he added.
Rajasthan: 'Unique Sangeeta Memorial Hospital' in Jaipur diagnoses diseases using Medical Science&Astrology. Pt A Sharma says"I see 25-30 kundli daily. We use astrology for diagnosis only, for treatment we use Medical Science.We do it so that diagnosis is correct&no time is lost" pic.twitter.com/PAySqnwcqz— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019
At present, a total of 22 staff members including five doctors are working in the hospital. Apart from that, Pandit Akhilesh Sharma is also a part of the team. "I see 25-30 kundli every day. We use astrology for diagnosis only, for treatment we use Medical Science. We do it so that diagnosis is correct and no time is wasted," said Pandit Akhilesh Sharma.
This team is preparing a new course with the integration of medical sciences and astrology streams which will be called astronomical sciences. Besides, this institute will soon start training sessions for the other staff members in the same discipline.
