Patil sisters rule the pool at PM Bath Championships

Twin sisters Aarti and Jyoti emerged best in the women's section of the PM Hindu Bath Open Swimming Championships. Aarti aggregated 43 points with four golds and three silver medals. Jyoti meanwhile was not far behind her sibling, on 41 points with three golds and four silvers to emerge the overall champions.

Aarti won the 100m breast stroke, 100m and 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley events, while Jyoti took gold in the 100m back stroke, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle events.

