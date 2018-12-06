Patna HC lawyer shot dead, SIT formed

crime

A Patna High Court lawyer, identified as Jitendra Kumar was shot dead by assailants in the capital's Rajvanshi Nagar area on Wednesday.

The police reached the crime scene and are investigating the matter.

According to reports, Kumar was on his way to the court when he was shot dead.

A 10-member team of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Patna Inspector General (IG) has been formed to probe the case.

More details are awaited.

