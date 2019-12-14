Students protest against gang-rape of 20-year-old girl, demand death sentence for accused in Patna

Police baton charge to disperse Patna University students during a protest against an alleged gangrape of a college student, in Patna. Pic/ PTI

Patna (Delhi): Hundreds of students on Friday hit the streets here to protest against the alleged gang-rape of a college student in the state earlier this week. Students, who gathered near Kargil Chowk shouted slogans against the government and demanded death sentence to rape accused. Protesters carrying placards, which read 'I am your daughter, protect my dignity' and 'give death sentence to rapists', demanded the arrest of four accused who allegedly raped the 20-year-old earlier this week.

The police have arrested a man in the case and conducting searches to nab other accused. "A girl has alleged that she was gang-raped by four men. The police registered the FIR. An SIT has been constituted. We have arrested a man and also detained some people in connection with the case," Senior Superintendent of Police, Garima Malik told ANI.

The protest also led to long traffic snarls in the state's capital.

