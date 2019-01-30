Patralekha debuts in a Kannada film with Golden Ganesh

regional-cinema

After Bollywood, Patralekha will now be seen in a Kannada film with actor Golden Ganesh in a film titled, Where is my Kannadaka?

Patralekha

After making her Hindi film debut with Hansal Mehta's CityLights in 2014, Pratralekha Paul is set to venture in Kannada films with actor, Ganesh for an action comedy titled, 'Where Is My Kannadaka?'. It will go on floors in April, and a major chunk of the film is set in London. From the script, the screenplay to star-cast and pre-production, everything is in place and the film would be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in UK in the month of April and May this year. The makers are looking at releasing the film in the last quarter this year.

After the success of KGF in the Hindi speaking regions, the Kannada film industry, popularly known as Sandalwood has got into the mainstream zone with actors from Bollywood open to venturing into the regional cinema.

The film will also mark the directorial debut of the husband-wife duo of Raaj and Damini, who have directed several television shows in Hindi as well as Kannada.

Pratralekha confirmed the news by saying, "This is my first Kannada film and I am super excited to be working on it. While I can't reveal about the role right now, but I can definitely say that it's a kind of role that I haven't portrayed on the screen so far and that makes it special for me."

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story will melt your heart

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates