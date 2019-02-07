Patralekhaa humbled by this gesture of her fan!

bollywood

On World Cancer Day, Patralekhaa visited one of the NGOs and was surprised to see a fan gift her a sketch

Patralekhaa with the fan and her gift.

Patralekhaa, who visited a Bandra-based NGO to meet and interact with cancer patients on the occasion of World Cancer Day, was pleasantly surprised by the sweet gesture of one of her fans at the event. The talented actress kickstarted the digital campaign to create awareness about the dreaded disease and to raise funds through ketto (fundraising platform).

26-year-old Nitesh, suffering from Thalassemia gave a special surprise to his screen idol, Patralekhaa by presenting her a sketch of hers and Rajkummar Rao. The actress was really moved by this sweet gesture of her fan and had no words to describe her feeling.

Touched by this gesture, Patralekhaa says, "It was truly one of the most humbling and satisfying experiences ever. In spite of them facing so many problems and dealing with several issues, they are brimming with positivity, energy and good attitude towards life. I had a great time interacting with these lovely kids and learnt a lot from them. Special thanks to Nitesh who created my sketch, which I'll keep it to myself and cherish it forever."

Apart from this, Patralekhaa also spent quality time with the kids by playing antakshari, dumb charades, etc. Interestingly, kids also sang the song, 'Muskurane ki wajah tum ho' from her movie Citylights.

Reciprocating her love for them, Patralekhaa also got healthy cakes for the kids along with few stationaries.

