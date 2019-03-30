Patralekhaa learns Kannada for the debut film, Where is my Kannadaka?

bollywood

"I have always enjoyed watching films of different genre and industries and grew up on watching south movies with my friends in college days," Patralekhaa said in a statement

Patralekhaa

Actress Patralekhaa is excited about her Kannada debut with the film "Where is my Kannadaka?", and says she is enjoying the whole process of learning the new language.

"I used to get the gist of it but didn't understand the language or dialect. Much to my surprise, I landed up with a role that demanded me to learn the dialect. I am really enjoying the whole process of learning this new language and hired a special tutor. I am really looking forward to shooting as it's something I have never experienced before," she added.

The actress practises Kannada for two hours every alternate day. Directed by Raj and Damini Shetty, the untitled movie will see Patralekhaa sharing the screen space with Kannada superstar Ganesh.

On the other hand, her boyfriend and actor Rajkummar Rao opened up about how he fell for her when he appeared on an episode of talk show 'Starry Nights 2. Oh!". The episode will air on Sunday on Zee Cafe.

"Patralekhaa was the same girl who did the ad where the girl shows her mother a tattoo she got made on her back. That's when I realised that I had seen that ad multiple times and found that girl to be very cute. Since the moment I saw her, I fell in love with her," he said.

