Patralekhaa: My parents are in Shillong, panicking ever since!

If the chilling stories of Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy and how their families were stuck in the lockdown weren't enough, now actor Patralekhaa has opened up on how her parents are stuck in Shillong during this pandemic. She spoke to Mumbai Mirror and poured her heart out on the same.

Speaking about it, she said, "My parents are in Shillong and I've been panicking ever since. It's not just about one case, it's about the people who have come in contact with the infected person. My brother is there too, so my parents won't have to venture out for groceries, but I'm still worried."

She also spoke about how things and life have changed due to what is unarguably one of the worst crisis in history. Some people are doing absolutely nothing and many have been continuously working from home. "Even on Sundays, my father has been working in his firm. Time slips by when you are busy, but not having anything to do adds to the stress," stated the actress.

And what exactly is she doing during this lockdown? When asked this question, she says, "I've been playing Ludo with friends, I just won a game." Well, we hope her parents are safe and sound and they can meet their daughter soon!

