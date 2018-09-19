Patralekhaa opts out of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga because of Kangana Ranaut?

bollywood

Patralekhaa's boyfriend Rajkummar Rao warned her that Kangana Ranaut would hog the spotlight in Panga leaving little for the other female actors to do, so it was not worth her while.

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

There has been a lot of tattle about why Patralekhaa opted out of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, which stars Kangana Ranaut as a national level kabaddi player. She is said to have developed cold feet at the last-minute.

Those in the know say Patralekhaa's decision was apparently influenced by beau Rajkummar Rao. He warned her that Kangy, as usual, would hog the spotlight leaving little for the other female actors to do, so it was not worth her while. Moreover, Kangy is known to call the shots, she was better off without taking Panga with her.

Panga, backed by Fox Star Studios, revolves around "a family who laughs, cries, dreams together and remains by your side to make your dream come true". The film also stars Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill.

Recently, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari quashed suggestions that she signed a non-interference agreement with Kangana Ranaut after Manikarnika fracas. The reports emerged following news that Ranaut had taken over the directorial responsibilities for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, upstaging director Krrish. The actor had, however, clarified that she was only involved with the re-shoots.

Tiwari said rumours about her signing a non-interference clause are "false and baseless". "Panga is a story that's very close to my heart and I could see only Kangana bringing life to the character. I request everyone not to be judgmental and together allow me to breathe the air of oneness like the support and love you have given me for my previous films (sic)."

Asserting that there was no truth to the rumours that were doing the rounds, Tiwari added, "Movies are the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being. With Panga, let's tell only stories of love," the director said in a statement.

