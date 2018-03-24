Patralekhaa's glad to be back

Patralekhaa's done her share of being home alone, with Rajkummar tied up with his commitments

After CityLights (2014) and Love Games (2016), it has been a long wait for Patralekhaa to be back on the scene. Yesterday, the makers of her next, Nanu Ki Jaanu, which has Abhay Deol as co-actor, announced that the film will release next month. With live-in partner Rajkummar Rao's career going full steam ahead, it is time Patralekhaa gets going too. She's done her share of being home alone, with Rajkummar tied up with his commitments.

