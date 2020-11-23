Patri Pul bridge: 'Political circus' leads to rail block today

Some last-minute hiccups in pushing the girders of Patri Pul over the rail lines has led to an additional block on Monday night, because of which the event turned into a political battle once again.

The massive bridge and the meticulous plan of pushing the girders on a guide way involved deft precision and concentration with scores of engineers from multiple organisations preparing for the work for days. However, their efforts were spoiled by politicians and ministers visiting the site for brownie points, leading to crowding and eventual delay.



Engineers at work at the site on Sunday

"The girders got misaligned a bit on Sunday and some more work will be required to get it completed, for which an additional block is needed on Monday, November 23," an engineer at the site said.

As per the original plan, the next rail blocks were scheduled on November 28 and 29, after the last weekend.

"The blocks were offered as per schedule. Two blocks of 4 hours each were given on November 21 and 22 and two blocks of three hours each will be given on the nights of November 28 and 29. Remaining work, if any, will be completed in available traffic margins in the night," a CR spokesperson said.

"There are about nine rail lines at the site -- six up and down working lines, two yard lines and another one that goes to the electric loco shed. The bridge is spanning over all these," he added.

On Saturday, MP Dr Shrikant Shinde live-streamed the event, and Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the site along with Urban Development minister Eknath Shinde.

Touted as Maharashtra's biggest road bridge girder over rail tracks at 76.67 metres, Patri Pul bridge has remained in controversy for delays in completion. MNS's sole MLA Raju Patil alleged that the work would have been completed on time "if the political circus under the bridge in the name of achievement was avoided".

