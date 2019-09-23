Patricia Arquette makes plea for trans rights at Emmys 2019

Patricia Arquette accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for 'The Act' onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Pic/AFP

Actress Patricia Arquette delivered a powerful speech as she called for equal rights for transgender people while accepting an Emmy in Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony.

Patricia won for her supporting role as Dee Dee Blanchard, a mother hoping to keep her daughter under her control, in "The Act". The series is based on a true toxic relationship between a daughter and her mother who suffers from Munchausen syndrome.

While accepting the award, Patricia asserted the need for equal rights for transgender people and opened up about losing her sister Alexis, a transgender actress who died in 2016 at 47.

"Okay, this is weird, I'm getting an award from the 'Game of Thrones' cast. I'm just terribly grateful for this," said the actress as she began her speech. "I just have to say I'm grateful to be working at 50 and to be getting the best parts of my life. But in my heart I'm so sad. I lost my sister Alexis," the actress added. She then brought attention to violence toward the transgender community.

"And trans people are still being persecuted. And I'm in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be the rest of my life for you, until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted. And give them jobs. They're human beings. Let's give them jobs. Let's get rid of this bias that we have everywhere. Thank you,a added an emotional Patricia added.

"Pose" actress Dominique Jackson was among those who gave Patricia a standing ovation for her remarks. She was competing with Marsha Stephanie Blake ("When They See Us"), Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects"), Vera Farmiga ("When They See Us"), Margaret Qualley ("Fosse/Verdon") and Emily Watson ("Chernobyl").

In her speech, Patricia also praised the cast of "The Act" and her fellow actresses nominated in the category. The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theatre here. The show aired in India on Star World.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates