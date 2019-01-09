Patricia Fields: It's interesting for people to see combinations
You had to have a difference in outfits since Maya plays two contrasting roles. How did that work?
Fields enjoyed creating the contrast. "Maya becomes the chic girl in Manhattan – some silks, some softer silhouettes – without completely abandoning the original. Because you can't do that. It's not a lobotomy. The original has to remain there to be believable."
What is your signature style? / How do you pair an outfit?
"For me, it's about mixing," Fields continued. "Head-to-toe one thing is not as interesting. If a dress was soft, I'd couple it with something tailored. Or if a trouser had a full leg, I'd put a belt there to give it a waistline, a sexy ingredient. It's interesting for people to see combinations they wouldn't have thought of."
