Patrick 'Pietro' Pizzorni Elevates The Fashion Sense Of House Music

Patrick 'Pietro' Pizzorni is rapidly making a name for himself as House Music's most fashionable DJ- and quite possibly of all time.

The Miami Based musician- operating under the name the Progressive Gentlemen- has garnered international recognition for his chart-topping electronic and melodic techno tracks like AXIOM and quintessentially classic style.

"By emulating classic men's style, I aim to resurrect the aesthetic of a true gentleman", elaborates Pietro. With an image of a gentleman, the influencer grabbed the attention of many fashion brands after which he started modelling for Wilhelmina. His success in modelling has bagged partnerships with major men's fashion brands including STITCHED Lifestyle, Suitsupply and Ducati.

Moreover, luxury cars and motorbikes are a part and parcel of Pietro's gentleman aesthetic. Undoubtedly, his posts on Instagram make a point on why he is rightly the modern-day James Bond. Those tailored suits, waistcoats, jackets and trousers which he dons posing in front of a Ferrari or a Shelby Cobra proves that there is nobody close to him in terms of luxury fashion. With this, he also featured in Univision's primetime reality TV show Enamorándonos as the owner of "Pietro's Bar. In less than a year, the show's ratings have tripled which has made Pietro Pizzorni a household name.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever