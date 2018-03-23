Patrick Schwarzenegger claimed his role in Midnight Sun: Director

Director Scott Speer says casting actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick in Midnight Sun was a wonderful surprise



Patrick Schwarzenegger

Director Scott Speer says casting actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick in "Midnight Sun" was a "wonderful surprise". Speer's film is based on the Japanese namesake and essays the story of how a girl's dream comes true despite fighting with a life-threatening disorder. Patrick is seen as Charlie Reed in the film, which is being brought to India by PVR Pictures.

"Patrick was such an interesting story, and such a wonderful surprise. We were casting for Charlie and didn't really know, exactly, where our Charlie would come from," Speer said in a statement. Looking back at the process, he added: "And there were different ideas of whom it could be, and who would be right to play opposite Bella Thorne, and who would have the right chemistry.

"I think early on, the producers and I agreed that it was important to find the right person, not necessarily just to try and go get a name attached. Let's find the right person to play Charlie whoever that may be." Speer says Patrick found out about the project, and he expressed his interest in being a part of it.

"He came in and he read for us -- completely prepared. He had notes all over his script, he had coached it. He hadn't done a lot of other stuff but he came in like a trained athlete, you know? Just like a professional athlete, and he knocked the audition out of the park. "That got my attention, and it got the attention of everyone. We brought him back in to read with Bella, and they had amazing chemistry together.

"He really claimed that role for himself," he added. In "Midnight Sun", Throne's character Katie Price is plagued by a rare genetic disease called xeroderma pigmentosum that causes extreme sensitivity to sunlight. She is obligated to live nocturnally, spending her days inside, playing guitar, spending time with her father Jack, played by Rob Riggle, and watching out for her long-time crush Charlie from her window.

The film also features Quinn Shephard, Tiera Skovbye, Paul McGillion, Ken Tremblett, Jenn Griffin, Nicholas Coombe, Alex Pangburn and Austin Obiajunwa. It will release in India on March 30.

