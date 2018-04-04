Patrick Schwarzenegger: It was then that I saw Bella Thorne in a different way

Patrick Schwarzenegger talks about working with Bella Thorne in their upcoming film Midnight Sun



When you work closely with a person, you get to see how a person thinks and acts - their sense of humour, defence, ethics and much more. And that's exactly what happened with Patrick Schwarzenegger, despite being friends with Bella Thorne, while working on Midnight Sun with her!

Midnight Sun marks the first romantic lead role for Patrick Schwarzenegger, and he says that he couldn't have imagined taking on this project opposite anybody else other than Thorne. "Bella is super fun to hang with. We are great friends, and she's so easy to talk to and get along with... incredibly funny, charismatic, outgoing, very gregarious. In the role of Katie, she was phenomenal. She's a very generous actor to work with. It was then that I saw her in a different way" says Schwarzenegger.

"I only knew the fun side of Bella before. And now I know her serious work side and the way that she could act. I have the utmost respect for her as far as an actress, as a person, a friend, everything. Bella is an amazing person to work with."

In the film, Thorne and Schwarzenegger play a pair of star-crossed teenage lovers. Thorne's character, Katie Price, is afflicted by a genetic disease called Xeroderma Pigmentosum that causes extreme sensitivity to sunlight. She is forced to spend her days inside, playing guitar and watching Charlie Reed, played by Schwarzenegger, from her window. When Katie and Charlie finally meet under the cover of night, a blissful and fleeting summer romance ensues. PVR Pictures' Midnight Sun, a romantic drama releases across the country on 6th April, 2018 in theatres near you!

