Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga to feature in 3rd 'Annabelle' film

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are all set to reprise their roles from the 'Conjuring' films in the upcoming installment of 'Annabelle'. Wilson and Farmiga will play the roles of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively.

Warren appeared in 2013's 'The Conjuring' and 2016's 'The Conjuring 2', which launched a universe of films that have grossed USD 1.56 billion globally. This year's 'The Nun' has become the highest grossing title in the franchise with USD 359 million globally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, the untitled third Annabelle movie is being written and helmed by Gary Dauberman. The film will once again revolve around a demonically possessed doll, Annabelle, who has been placed by the Warrens in their Artifacts Room. The doll, however, is quick to set its sights on the couple's 10-year-old daughter, Judy, to be played by Mckenna Grace.

Apart from Wilson and Farmiga, the film will also star Madison Iseman of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' fame. While James Wan is producing the film under his Atomic Monster banner along with Peter Safran of The Safran Company, Atomic Monster¿s Michael Clear will executive produce the flick. The third Annabelle movie is expected to hit the big screens on July 3 next year.

