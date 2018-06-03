Patty Jenkins, DC's Geoff Johns tease Wonder Woman 2 setting

The shooting on DC film is expected to start in June this year and will be shot in the US around the area of Northern Virginia/District of Columbia

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns have unveiled that the upcoming sequel in the franchise will be set in the year 1984.

Johns, DC chief creative officer, shared a picture on Facebook which read WW84, suggesting the setting of the Gal Gadot-led movie.

The first Wonder Woman film was set in 1917 during World War I. Jenkins also changed the background of her Twitter account to feature the logo.

The director-actor duo is returning for the sequel set against the backdrop of the Cold War. Gal Gadot, who played the iconic superhero in the blockbuster original film and later reprised it in Justice League, will be back for the sequel along with director Patty Jenkins.

Wonder Woman 2 will also see Kristen Wiig play villain Cheetah. Narcos star Pedro Pascal is among the new entrants to the franchise. Jenkins, Johns and Dave Callaham have co-written the script.

The shooting on DC film is expected to start in June this year and will be shot in the US around the area of Northern Virginia/District of Columbia. Warner Bros has set the film's release date for November 1 next year.

