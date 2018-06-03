Paul Bettany talks about moving death scene in Avengers: Infinity War'

Asked about the equation he shares with co-star Elizabeth Olsen, the 47-year-old actor said he does not believe in chemistry

Actor Paul Bettany believes that the death scene of his superhero character Vision in Avengers: Infinity War was quite moving.

The character was twice killed in the smash-hit superhero ensemble — once by the love of your life Scarlet Witch and then by supervillain Thanos who plucked the Mind Stone out of his head.

"I think that being murdered by the love of your life because you're asking them to is pretty moving stuff that they wrote for us", Paul Bettany told GQ in an interview.

Asked about the equation he shares with co-star Elizabeth Olsen, who essays the role of Scarlet Witch in the franchise, the 47-year-old actor said he does not "believe in chemistry".

"It so happens that Lizzy and I just get on really well with each other, and she's super professional and, you know, she's never late", Bettany said.

"And I'm never late, and I love that. Because when you've got three kids and a life to be living and somebody's half-an-hour late to set, you start to get a little bit like, 'Come on. Come on, let's get this done'", he added.

The Disney-Marvel film, which released on April 27, has recently toppled The Jungle Book [Rs 180 crore] to emerge as the highest grossing Hollywood film in India by hitting Rs 200.39 crore so far.

