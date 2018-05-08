Paul Feig up for Ghostbusters sequel

Filmmaker Paul Feig had previously admitted that he ''regrets'' the lack of success surrounding his remake of the hugely popular 1984 Ivan Reitman movie



Filmmaker Paul Feig says he would love to make a sequel to "Ghostbusters 2". The filmmaker had previously admitted that he ''regrets'' the lack of success surrounding his remake of the hugely popular 1984 Ivan Reitman movie, which notably swapped the lead roles from male to female. The film starred the likes of Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon, reported Contactmusic.

"We would love (to make another movie), it's really up to the studio. We had so much fun making that movie. 'The movie's just really built an audience in the two years since it's been out. ''I get contacted every day by people who are such fans of it, and so many women who are inspired by seeing women in science. I will go to my grave so proud of that movie, and so proud of what that cast did in that film," Feig said.

