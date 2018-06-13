Paul Feig's company backs Muslim-American series

Feig and Fischer said in a joint statement. Gardezi added: "I'm beyond excited to be a part of this process and hope we can continue to build a pipeline for underrepresented voices both in front and behind the camera

Paul Feig

Hollywood director Paul Feigs digital media production company Powderkeg has given a green signal to a digital shortform show "East of La Brea", a story of a black Muslim. The project, the company's first original series, follows Aisha Hassan, a Black Muslim, and her Bangladeshi-American roommate, Farha Munshi, both 20 somethings struggling to navigate the changing landscape of their native Los Angeles home and their own ethnic communities, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Sameer Gardezi, who has writing credits on "Modern Family" and "Outsourced", created the show using a grant from the philanthropic fund Pop Culture Collaborative and is working with MuslimARC to develop a project that is authentic to the Muslim-American experience. Gardezi will executive produce it along with Powderkeg's Feig and Laura Fischer, who are privately funding the series through a partnership with Lyft Entertainment and Muslim American funding intiative Pillars Fund.

"The inception of this show is a story unto itself, but the stories told through this series are beautifully authentic, and we're so excited to partner on telling such a magnetic and diverse story," Feig and Fischer said in a joint statement. Gardezi added: "I'm beyond excited to be a part of this process and hope we can continue to build a pipeline for underrepresented voices both in front and behind the camera. I'm interested in growing diversity, not injecting it."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever