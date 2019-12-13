MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Paul Gascoigne's daughter Bianca splits with boyfriend Steven Martorana?

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 08:32 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Bianca Gascoigne and Steven Martorana spilt one day after their one-year anniversary

Steven Martorana and Bianca Gascoigne
Steven Martorana and Bianca Gascoigne

Bianca Gascoigne, daughter of former England football star Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne, has reportedly split from her businessman boyfriend Steven Martorana just few weeks after they moved in together.

Bianca, 33, and Steven were dating for a year. "They spilt one day after their one-year anniversary. They tried to make it work over and over again but they just weren't compatible," a source told British tabloid, The Sun.

"They moved in with each other three weeks before they spilt. They were forever arguing. Bianca is sad about it as they have known each other for 10 years and she feels like she has lost a friend but deep down she knew it wasn't right," the source added.

The model was earlier dating former English footballer Jamie O'Hara.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK