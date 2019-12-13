Paul Gascoigne's daughter Bianca splits with boyfriend Steven Martorana?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bianca Gascoigne, daughter of former England football star Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne, has reportedly split from her businessman boyfriend Steven Martorana just few weeks after they moved in together.

Bianca, 33, and Steven were dating for a year. "They spilt one day after their one-year anniversary. They tried to make it work over and over again but they just weren't compatible," a source told British tabloid, The Sun.

"They moved in with each other three weeks before they spilt. They were forever arguing. Bianca is sad about it as they have known each other for 10 years and she feels like she has lost a friend but deep down she knew it wasn't right," the source added.

The model was earlier dating former English footballer Jamie O'Hara.

