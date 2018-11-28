Paul Manafort 'lies' to FBI, Robert Mueller, violates plea deal

international

Paul Manafort. Pic/AFP

Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort violated his plea agreement by lying to investigators, prosecutors said Monday, as another former aide began serving a jail sentence for making false statements to the FBI.

Manafort had agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia as part of a plea deal in September.

"After signing the plea agreement, Manafort committed federal crimes by lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Special Counsel's Office on a variety of subject matters, which constitute breaches of the agreement," prosecutors said in a court filing, adding, "A breach relieves the government of any obligations it has under the agreement."

In the same joint status report filing, Manafort's legal team pushed back against the government's assertion. "Manafort has provided information to the government in an effort to live up to his cooperation obligations," it said.

The team added, "He believes he has provided truthful information and does not agree with the government's characterization or that he has breached the agreement."

