Paul Manafort's sentence extended by 43 months

Washington: A federal judge on Wednesday added another 43 months to the jail term of US President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort, which means the 69-year-old will now serve an overall seven-and-half-year of a prison term.

A visibly distraught and quiet Manafort appeared before District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson for the second sentencing. Describing himself as a changed man, Manafort regretted the crimes he committed and the pain caused to his family during the hearing.

"I am sorry for what I have done and for all of the activities that have gotten us here today. I know that it was my conduct that brought me here today. For that, I am remorseful," he said.

Manafort will be given credit for the nine months he has already spent in jail, which means he will spend around seven years in prison. On March 8, Manafort was awarded 47 months in prison. Last year, he was convicted on charges of tax fraud, bank fraud and failure to report foreign bank accounts among other charges.

75

No. of years Manafort will now serve in jail

